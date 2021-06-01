Datum Price Tops $0.0019 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Datum has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $2.77 million and $54,297.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00083035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.01009356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.76 or 0.09733487 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

DAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

