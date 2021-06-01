DATx (DATX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATx has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. DATx has a market cap of $1.03 million and $203,498.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.01023013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.08 or 0.09756626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091390 BTC.

About DATx

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

