David Allan Knight Sells 100,000 Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director David Allan Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$74,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,400.

David Allan Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, David Allan Knight sold 65,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$45,500.00.

TSE:FVL remained flat at $C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 308,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.74 million and a PE ratio of -121.67. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

