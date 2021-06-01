David Richardson Sells 156,885 Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) insider David Richardson sold 156,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £167,866.95 ($219,319.24).

Shares of JUST traded down GBX 2.86 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 107.14 ($1.40). The company had a trading volume of 2,536,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,430. Just Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42.

Get Just Group alerts:

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.