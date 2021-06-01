Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,181 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $6.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.53. 13,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,503. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

