Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 678 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.83. 2,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,525. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $470.72 and a 200-day moving average of $433.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

