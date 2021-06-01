Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,102 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $689,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.16. 25,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

