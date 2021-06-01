Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.46. 10,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,330. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

