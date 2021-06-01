Davidson Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $130.55. 44,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

