Davidson Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. M.D.C. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.57. 3,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,605. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

