Davidson Capital Management Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $651.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $266.09 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.