Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 33,427 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.09.

