DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.98

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 21660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 3.57.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

