DEAPcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.57 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $27.60 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 90,825,425.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.36 or 0.01014334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.09854736 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,203,325,217 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

