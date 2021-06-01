Decentraland Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $98.56 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.01017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.44 or 0.09813407 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,358,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,469,221 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

