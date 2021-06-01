DeepBrain Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $916,131.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $38.98 million and $916,131.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00301537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005041 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021557 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

