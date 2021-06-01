DeepOnion Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048968 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,501,197 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.