DeGate Price Up 7.6% This Week (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, DeGate has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $27.73 million and approximately $39,889.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00298426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00192126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.30 or 0.01014726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00031214 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,995,774 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

