Degenerator (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.53 or 0.00522351 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004540 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00023132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.45 or 0.01299406 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

