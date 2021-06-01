Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.20). Delek US reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,690. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 910,469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $13,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $12,289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.