Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €153.08 ($180.09).

Shares of DHER traded up €1.25 ($1.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €112.50 ($132.35). The stock had a trading volume of 249,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion and a PE ratio of -16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €119.51 and its 200 day moving average is €116.98.

Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

