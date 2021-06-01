Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €153.08 ($180.09).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER traded up €1.25 ($1.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €112.50 ($132.35). The stock had a trading volume of 249,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion and a PE ratio of -16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €119.51 and its 200 day moving average is €116.98.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.