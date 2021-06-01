Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. 153,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,724,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 275.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.2% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.4% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.