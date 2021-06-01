DePay (DEPAY) Price Reaches $1.97

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, DePay has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $979,511.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00005371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00064945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00291736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00188342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.40 or 0.01045239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

