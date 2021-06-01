Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Cap Hits $7.53 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $1.12 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00294937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00189281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00994472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.