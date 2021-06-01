DerivaDAO Trading Down 36.3% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00006995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $67.03 million and approximately $81,141.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00294031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00189265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01006092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

