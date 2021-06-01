Dero Hits One Day Volume of $194,614.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00008812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $34.28 million and approximately $194,614.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,626.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.99 or 0.07166885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.77 or 0.01883260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00495423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00185433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.66 or 0.00708948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.57 or 0.00465689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00428351 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,620,997 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

