Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DWNI. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.95 ($58.77).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA DWNI opened at €52.20 ($61.41) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.24.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.