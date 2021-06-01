DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Shares Up 22.1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) shares shot up 22.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.25.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

