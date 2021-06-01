Dev Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $262,379.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00013427 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $262,379.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.91 or 0.00646972 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

