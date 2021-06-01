Devery Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Devery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market capitalization of $328,075.57 and $6,131.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.01013727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.10 or 0.09862137 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,698 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,108 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars.

