Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.90

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 294719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

