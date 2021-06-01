dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003674 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $16.72 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.21 or 0.01016242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.86 or 0.09788714 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,392,835 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

