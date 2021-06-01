Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,431.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,431 ($44.83) and last traded at GBX 3,430.68 ($44.82), with a volume of 395781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,404 ($44.47).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,455.67 ($45.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £80.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,289.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,045.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders purchased 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

