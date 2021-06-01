DIGG (DIGG) Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $15.45 million and $25,784.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $24,726.02 or 0.68031172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00297713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00188974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.17 or 0.00990973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 625 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

