Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.86 million.

Shares of NYSE DMS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,294. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

