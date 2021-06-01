Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 29th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after buying an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

