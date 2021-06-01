Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.20 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.310-0.310 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.69.

APPS traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,855,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $102.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

