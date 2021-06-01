Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 19.3% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $710,301.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,500.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.89 or 0.07205081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $687.41 or 0.01883283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00501037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00184101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00729758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00476679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00417914 BTC.

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,423,211 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

