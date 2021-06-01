Digitex City 1-Day Volume Tops $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.01017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.94 or 0.09796179 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

