Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0064

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.01017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.94 or 0.09796179 BTC.

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

