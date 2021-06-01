Dimecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $6,524.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00021197 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003184 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00208687 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.