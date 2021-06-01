Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $15,374.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00021784 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003173 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00216860 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.