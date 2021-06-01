Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 948,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.85% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $4,030,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 85,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $323,429.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 446,552 shares of company stock worth $12,742,153 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELF stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.56%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

