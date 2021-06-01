Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Tupperware Brands worth $24,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 308,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 242,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 314,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 236,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TUP stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $38.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

