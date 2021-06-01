Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.72% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $23,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,300 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

