Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 19,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 21,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HJEN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,600,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,420,000.

