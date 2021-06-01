district0x (DNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $109.02 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One district0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, district0x has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. district0x has a total market cap of $109.02 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.47 or 0.01005270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.29 or 0.09700438 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

