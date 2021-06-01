DistX Hits Market Capitalization of $17,878.81 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, DistX has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One DistX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a market capitalization of $17,878.81 and $30,647.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00297985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00191213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.01004625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00031242 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

