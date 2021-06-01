dKargo (DKA) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, dKargo has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $110.81 million and approximately $774,475.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.01011653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.97 or 0.09782899 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.