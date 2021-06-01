DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 24.4% This Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $424,257.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00061922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00295513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00188582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.00983056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

